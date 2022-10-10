MERCED COUNTY, CA (KFSN) — The man charged with kidnapping and killing a family of four had a video appearance in a California courtroom Monday.
The Merced County District Attorney's Office says Jesus Salgado killed 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and the child's uncle, Amandeep Singh, last week.
In court, Salgado wore a bulletproof vest, and did not enter a plea. Instead, he asked for more time to find an attorney.
Salgado's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
A spokesman for the victim's family says Salgado used to work for the victim's trucking company.
Salgado's brother, Alberto Salgado, is also in jail for allegedly helping commit the murders. He is expected to be charged with criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.
Relatives of the family killed have set up a GoFundMe campaign for a memorial trust fund to help support Amandeep Singh's wife and children and the family's grandparents.