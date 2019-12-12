GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man charged with murder in Mayfield, Kentucky, has been released from jail on surety bond, the Graves County Clerk's Office says.
Reggie Dowell, 35, died early Sunday morning shortly after he was brought to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center emergency room in Mayfield. Investigators say Dowell was shot at a gas station along U.S. 45 north in Mayfield.
Police claim 33-year-old Charles Holloway admitted to shooting Dowell after an argument. Holloway was arrested on a charge of murder and jailed in the Graves County Jail.
Wednesday, a judge agreed to release Holloway from jail on a $500,000 surety bond. Holloway was required to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his release.
Holloway is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 18.