MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a man accused of trafficking methamphetamine in McCracken County, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.
The man, 28-year-old Adarrius D. Sims of Paducah, was arrested Sunday on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree methamphetamine trafficking.
A McCracken County grand jury indicted Sims on July 28 after detectives presented jurors with evidence from an investigation that began in mid-July, the sheriff's office says. During that investigation, the sheriff's office claims undercover detectives bough crystal meth from Sims.
After Paducah police officers arrested Sims on Sunday, he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.