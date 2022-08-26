MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A West Paducah man faces a drug trafficking charge after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office claims a traffic stop led investigators to find methamphetamine and cash in his possession.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on Blandville Road near McCracken Boulevard. The sheriff's office claims Partain had 13 grams of crystal methamphetamine, about $450 cash and other items associated with drug use.
Partain was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and improper or no turn signal.