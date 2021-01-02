CARLISLE COUNTY, KY—A Cunninghman man charged with multiple counts of child pornography and drug charges in west Kentucky.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said in a news release a search warrant was issued for 32-year-old Anthony Jared Dejarnatt's phone during a follow up investigation regarding stolen property.
The Paducah Police Department’s Digital Forensics Unit conducted an analysis of the phone and investigator say they found multiple items of child pornography. Dejarnatt’s home was then searched. Investigators say they took several phones, computers, and digital storage devices were seized for forensic analysis. Investigators found drug paraphernalia, Suboxone, and Methamphetamine in the home.
Two children were removed from the home by the Department of Social Services and taken to a family member. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.
Dejarnett was charged with 5 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance of a Minor, one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance of a Minor, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Suboxone), Possession of a Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The Bardwell Police Department and the Kentucky State Police assisted with the search warrant at the home.