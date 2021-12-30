SIKESTON, MO — A Missouri man is charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old boy from Sikeston.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says 45-year-old Donald A. Powell of Morley, Missouri, is accused of shooting the teen, as well as the boy's 41-year-old mother.
Police responded to a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of William Street. When they arrived, officers found the two gunshot victims. Both victims were taken to local hospitals, but the teen later died from his injuries.
Police claim Powell had an argument with the teen that became fiscal before Powell allegedly shot the boy and his mother.
Marley was arrested at the scene. He now faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with or attempting to tamper with the victim of a felony.
An autopsy for the 17-year-old boy is scheduled to be performed on Jan. 1.