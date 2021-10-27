CARBONDALE, IL — A Missouri man charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale, Illinois, man has been arrested in California.
Olando Terrel Sheron of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, is accused of shooting and killing Keon Lavonte Cooper on Nov. 3, 2019. The shooting happened in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers, along with federal and state investigators in Illinois and Missouri, have been working together to find and arrest Sheron. The police department says investigators developed information that Sheron was in Southern California.
The U.S. Marshals Service and the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles found and arrested Sheron on Tuesday in Gardena, California.
Sheron was jailed in the Los Angeles County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Illinois.