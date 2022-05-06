ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL — A 30-year-old man from Thebes, Illinois, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 43-year-old man who was found shot to death on Thursday.
The body of 43-year-old Robert Hale was found in the 200 block of Poplar Street in Thebes around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to Illinois State Police.
A suspect, 30-year-old Auston May, was arrested by state police, and the Alexander County State's Attorney's Office on Friday charged him with first-degree murder.
May was jailed in the Tri-County Detention Center, and his bond was set at $1 million.
The investigation into Hale's death is ongoing, and investigators ask anyone with information relevant to the case to call ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-845-374 ext. 281.