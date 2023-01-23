CARBONDALE, IL — A 19-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in Carbondale, Illinois, prosecutors say.
Officers with the Carbondale Police Department found the gunshot victim around 1:27 a.m. Saturday in an apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue.
A suspect identified as 19-year-old Keon L. Foulks of Carbondale is now charged with first-degree murder in that shooting, the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office announced Monday.
The state's attorney's office also released the name of the victim: 26-year-old Robert L. Delmore of Carbondale.
Prosecutors say Foulks is in custody in the Jackson County Jail, and his bond has been set at $2 million.
Foulks is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7.