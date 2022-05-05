MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Missouri man has been charged with murder after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says he intentionally caused a crash on Interstate 24 that claimed a woman's life.
The crash happened one week ago near the 13 mile marker of I-24 in McCracken County. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into a 1999 Freightliner semitrailer in the eastbound lanes of the interstate around 3:35 p.m. on April 28.
A woman who was a passenger inside the pickup truck, 51-year-old Tammy King of Salem, Missouri, was critically injured in the crash. She was flown to an out-of-state hospital, but she died the next morning. The man who was driving the truck, 44-year-old Jared King of Salem, was also seriously injured, and deputies say he was taken to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office says investigators now believe Jared King intentionally drove into the semitrailer's path.
"After conducting numerous interviews and traveling out of state to collect evidence, it has been determined that this collision was an intentional act on the part of Jared King," the sheriff's office says in a news release. "More specifically, Jared King intentionally drove into and across the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24, directly in the path of an oncoming semi-tractor trailer."
King was arrested Thursday afternoon after he was released from the hospital.
The sheriff's office says a second crash involving a 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2014 International semitrailer happened near the site of the crash King was involved in, and investigators believe it happened as a result of the initial crash.
King is charged with murder, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to yield to the right of way and disregarding a traffic control device.