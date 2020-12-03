TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers arrested a Cadiz man on murder and other charges in connection to a Trigg County house fire that claimed a woman's life in September.
In September, multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a home on Will Jackson Road between Alexander Road and Reddick Pond Road. After the fire was put out, responders found the body of 81-year-old Thelma N. Barnett. At the time, state police said investigators suspected Barnett, who troopers say was commonly known as Mrs. Ilene, died as a result of foul play.
KSP Post 1 on Thursday arrested 42-year-old Jonathan R. McCoy of Cadiz, Kentucky, in connection to Barnett's death. McCoy is charged with kidnapping leading to the victim's death, murder, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of corpse. He was jailed in the Christian County Jail.
Detectives say they're also searching for a woman wanted for questioning in connection to Barnett's death. State police say 29-year-old Keisha D. Stewart of Cadiz may be in the Cadiz or Hopkinsville areas. Investigators ask anyone with information about where Stewart is to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.