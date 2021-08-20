EDWARDSVILLE, IL — A 22-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brooklyn, Illinois, Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr.
Pierce died after he was hit by a vehicle fleeing from police on Aug. 4. Pierce was trying to deploy stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis, Missouri, and Venice, Illinois, over the Mississippi River.
Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced that 22-year-old Caleb Campbell is charged with first-degree murder, failure to report a crash involving a death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after a crash involving a death and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police.
Campbell is currently in custody in St. Louis County, Missouri, on unrelated charges. According to the jail roster, the charges Campbell faces there include unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting an arrest or stop.