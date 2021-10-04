TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A man who was previously wanted for questioning in connection to the July shooting deaths of a Trigg County man and woman has been charged with their murder.
On July 3, troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 found the bodies of 76-year-old Mildred Faris and 28-year-old Matthew Blakeley at a home off of Cerulean Road in Cadiz. The two had been shot to death. Troopers began searching for Landon Stinson, who was wanted for questioning in connection to the case. Investigators later learned that Stinson had been arrested in Los Angeles, California, on local charges. Law enforcement officials served Stinson with a warrant charging him with first degree possession of a controlled substance.
Now, he faces two counts of murder.
Cadiz radio station WKDZ-FM reports that Stinson was extradited to Kentucky in September, and he was arraigned in district court on Sept. 23 — his bond was set at $2 million cash.
Stinson is jailed in the Christian County Jail.