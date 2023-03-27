PRINCETON, KY — A Princeton, Kentucky, man is charged with the murder of a 27-year-old woman in an alleged act of domestic violence, state police say.
Kentucky State Police Post 2 says law enforcement began investigating after 43-year-old Eric Wright called 911 to report an unresponsive woman at a home on Dripping Springs Road in Princeton.
Units responding to the scene arrived to find the body of 27-year-old Rachel Tucker of Princeton, KSP Post 2 says.
KSP Post 2 says it is investigating Tucker's death at the request of the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators, suspecting foul play, interviewed Eric Wright, and KSP Post 2 says he was arrested Sunday on a charge of murder - domestic violence.
The investigation is ongoing by Detective Brian Graves, KSP Post 2 says.