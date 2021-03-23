MORGANFIELD, KY — A 36-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Harrisburg, Illinois, woman was arrested Tuesday in Morganfield, Kentucky.
Alexander McWilliam is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Mishealia Meredith on March 13. Meredith's body was found in Eldorado, Illinois. On March 17, Illinois State Police announced a warrant charging McWilliam with first-degree murder, warning that he was considered to be armed and dangerous.
Around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers with Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, the Union County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office and the Morganfield Police Department found McWilliam at the Hometown Inn, a motel in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 60 East in Morganfield.
Illinois State Police District 19 says McWilliam barricaded himself in the motel room for about two-and-a-half hours before officers took him into custody. ISP says McWilliam is being held in the Webster County, Kentucky, Jail, where he awaits extradition to Saline County, Illinois.