CARBONDALE, IL — Two people have been charged in connection to the death of a Carbondale, Illinois, woman whose body was found in a home on East College Street in May.
Ashley Dawn Curtis was reported missing in early May. When she was reported missing, police said she'd last been seen in the 400 block of East College Street on May 1. The Carbondale Police Department later announced that the 39-year-old woman's body had been found in a home in that same block of East College Street.
On Thursday, June 23, the Carbondale Police Department announced the indictment of 42-year-old Jamar Boyd of Hollandale, Mississippi, on two counts of first-degree murder in connection to Curtis' death. The police department says Boyd is in custody in Washington County, Mississippi.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Boyd is also charged in Hollandale with the murder of a 39-year-old woman whose body was found along a road just outside the Mississippi city's limits. He was arrested in Mississippi in mid-May.
The police department says a Carbondale woman has also been charged in connection to Curtis' death.
The woman, 49-year-old Ludie Hicks is charged with obstruction of justice. Police say she is currently in custody in Henderson County, Kentucky.