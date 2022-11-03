MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Deputies arrested a man Thursday charged with rape and sexual abuse in Marshall County. Investigators say the victim is a minor.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says the case has been under investigation since Oct. 13, when Detective Capt. Matt Hilbrecht — who is also the county's sheriff-elect — received a complaint reporting sexual abuse of a juvenile victim. Investigators eventually identified the suspect as Gary A. Tabor Jr.
A news release from the sheriff's office says Hilbrecht saw Tabor walking near the sheriff's office on Thursday, and Tabor was picked up by investigators and interviewed at the sheriff's office.
After the interview, Tabor was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
He was jailed in the Marshall County Jail.