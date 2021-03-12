Cane Madden

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of raping an 8-year-old girl and fracturing her head with a shovel after being found mentally incompetent in a separate sexual assault case has again been found mentally incompetent.

Cane Madden was charged with first-degree rape, assault and robbery in the 2019 attack on the girlMadden was ruled mentally incompetent months earlier in 2019 on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman and bit off part of her face in 2017.

WDRB-TV reports Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell determined on Thursday that Madden is mentally incompetent to stand trial and unlikely to regain competency in the near future. The station reports Madden has had several cases dismissed due to incompetency and was set free because he didn’t meet Kentucky’s criteria for involuntary hospitalization. 

The state requires a person to be a danger to self or others, to be able to benefit from treatment and that hospitalization be the least restrictive treatment available.

Two state lawmakers are trying to change the state's requirements. Meanwhile, prosecutors are petitioning again for Madden to be involuntarily hospitalized.