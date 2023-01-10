LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 in Livingston County, Kentucky, now faces additional charges, authorities announced Tuesday.
Warren Luetke was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, back in October after allegedly stealing from a Walmart store. At the time, Luetke was also wanted amid accusations that he fled from law enforcement in Livingston County after deputies approached him to question him regarding survey equipment reported stolen in Union County, Kentucky. In Livingston County, Luetke was the subject of a multi-day manhunt in and around the Hampton community.
After he was arrested in Tennessee, he was extradited back to Kentucky on theft and drug charges, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says its investigation into Luetke continued, and he is now charged with multiple offenses regarding a dump truck, backhoe and pintle hitch trailer allegedly stolen from the Livingston County Road Department in 2021 and the theft of a side-by-side UTV taken from an electrical substation in Burna, Kentucky, in 2022. The sheriff's office says a grand jury recently indicted Luetke on those charges and others.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says Luetke is now charged with one count of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance on the offense, one count of possession of burglary tools, one count of theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more, one count of theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued at $10,000 or more and one count of second degree criminal mischief.
As of Tuesday, authorities say Luetke remains jailed at the McCracken County Jail.