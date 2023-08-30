PADUCAH — An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree robbery in Paducah now faces gun-related charges after police said they found a stolen handgun in his car.
The man — 18-year-old Jamarree Holland of Paducah — is accused of taking part in an armed robbery that happened on North 25th Street on March 25. The Paducah Police Department said the victim told detectives he talked with someone online before the incident and agreed to meet in that area to buy drugs. Instead, the victim said he was approached by two men — one of whom had a handgun — who stole money and a handgun from the victim.
A detective identified Holland as one of the suspects in the robbery, the police department said, and he was arrested in Graves County last Wednesday by Paducah detectives assisted by Mayfield police and Graves County deputies. The police department claims investigators found a handgun in Holland's vehicle when he was arrested.
The serial number on the gun's frame was partially removed, but a detective was still able to contact the man who originally bought that gun, the police department said. That individual told police the gun was stolen in the spring, but he didn't report the theft to law enforcement.
After his arrest, Holland was jailed in the McCracken County Jail. On Tuesday, a detective went to the jail and charged Holland with receiving a stolen firearm and possession of a defaced firearm.