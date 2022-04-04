PADUCAH — A 55-year-old man accused of stabbing a 38-year-old man multiple times in Paducah is in jail Monday, facing a second-degree assault charge, police say.
The Paducah Police Department says officers were called at 9:30 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of South 9th Street. They arrived to find a 38-year-old man bleeding from stab wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital for surgery, and the police department says he was reported to be in stable condition as of Monday morning.
Police say Louis Booker turned himself in to police just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, after he was identified as a suspect in the stabbing.
The police department claims Booker told a detective he and the victim had been drinking, and they got into a fight before Booker allegedly stabbed the man.
Booker was arrested, charged with second-degree assault and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.