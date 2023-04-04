MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Deputies arrested a 61-year-old man Tuesday on a charge accusing him of sexually abusing a girl younger than 12 in McCracken County, Kentucky.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says its investigation into the sexual abuse claim began on Tuesday.
Deputies say the victim had been placed into the custody of family members earlier this year, one of whom was identified as James Greg Stevens.
The sheriff's office claims Stevens has admitted to sexually molesting the girl multiple times.
Stevens was arrested Tuesday afternoon and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff's office says its investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed in the future.