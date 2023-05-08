CAMBRIA, IL — A 34-year-old man from southern Illinois is jailed on a $1 million bond after police say he sexually assaulted a minor.
The Cambria, Illinois, Police Department says officers arrested Andrew Johnson around 4:16 p.m. Monday at his home in Cambria. He's charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
The police department says officers received the initial report accusing Johnson of assaulting a minor on April 3, and he was arrested after investigators conducted multiple interviews and carried out search warrants in the case.
Johnson was jailed in the Williamson County Jail, and police say additional charges may be filed against him as the investigation continues.
The Cambria Police Department says it received assistance in the investigation and arrest from the Williamson County States Attorney’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, the Carterville Police Department, the Crainville Police Department, Illinois State Police and the Department of Children and Family Services.