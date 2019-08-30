CARLISLE COUNTY, KY -- The Paducah Sun says the California man who was behind a failed hemp operation previously planned in Carlisle County was charged last month and awaits extradition to Kentucky.
44-year-old Keith Taylor faces one count of intimidating a participant in the legal process, which is a Class D felony, and can be sentenced up to five years in prison, says the Paducah Sun.
A Kentucky State Police complaint warrant says Taylor, the former CEO of Kings Royal Biotech, sent threatening text messages and voicemails to Carlisle County Judge-Executive Greg Terry.
The Paducah Sun says Detective Cory Hamby claimed in the warrant that Taylor "directed multiple threats" to Terry on May 13, which was about a week before a proceeding Hickman County lawsuits about the hemp operation.
The Paducah Sun reports that the messages were phrases like "I'm coming for you" and "Don't let me run into you because it will not end well," according to the warrant.
The local newspaper says Taylor is currently housed without bail in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, and his next court date is Sept. 27.
The plan for the hemp operation was supposed to include a processing facility in Carlisle and farming in Hickman. However, once the plan fell through, Taylor and King's Royal faced multiple lawsuits, says the Paducah Sun.
The Paducah Sun says Terry declined to comment on the charges, but said his understanding was that all the lawsuits have been resolved.
The Paducah Sun also says that the county did not lose any money from the failed project, even though the investors who bought the product didn't get their money back. However, the Paducah Sun says the investors still have the hemp and can sell it for whatever profit they can get, according to Terry.
Exactly how the project fell apart isn't clear, says the Paducah Sun. However the Carlisle lawsuit against King's Royal states Taylor failed to make promised payments for the 10-acre lot where the plant was meant to sit.
The Paducah Sun says a GoFundMe page was set up to cover Taylor's legal expenses. The page says Taylor found himself and his family "the victims of an organized criminal conspiracy in Kentucky." Additionally, it calls King's Royal a "globally recognized leader in providing the purest CBD isolate technologies to their consumers."
The Paducah Sun also says California public records show the King's Royal Biotech was first incorporated as an LLC in April 2017, and dissolved in December 2018, with Taylor's name first appearing on those documents.
Additionally, two other "Kings Royal" registrations appear in California in 2015 and 2016, but both were cancelled within less than three three years of their registration.
The Paducah Sun says the two earlier documents don't list Taylor's name, but include the same agent, Robert Porcella, for the biotech company. Yet, other public records show King's Royal wasn't incorporated until September 2017, around the time Taylor announced his company was partnering with a Chinese company to bring a $30 million facility to the area, and broke ground on the planned site the next year.