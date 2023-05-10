MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man was arrested Wednesday after authorities say a law enforcement dog uncovered synthetic marijuana packaged for sale in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled the vehicle over just before 10 a.m. Wednesday pm Bridge Street. During the stop, a sheriff's office K-9 named Bobi was used to search the vehicle. The sheriff's office says the dog "alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle."
The sheriff's office says detectives found 52 bags of synthetic marijuana and $1,050 cash. Synthetic cannabinoids — commonly called synthetic marijuana, spice or K2 — are man-made chemicals that are unregulated and can be dangerous to consume.
Jones was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff's office says because Jones has been convicted of trafficking in synthetic drugs once before, he was charged Wednesday with trafficking in synthetic drugs on the second or subsequent offense. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal/improper signal.
For more information about synthetic cannabinoids from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, visit nida.nih.gov.