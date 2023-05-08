PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested for the second time in seven days after police say he fired a gun during a fight outside the Hipp Building on Saturday.
The man, 22-year-old Tyreck Winkler of Paducah, is accused of using a gun to threaten someone before getting into a fight with that person and firing the gun during the fight.
It happened Saturday evening. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses gave them the description of a vehicle that fled the scene. When officers found that vehicle nearby off of Parsa Drive, the police department says Winkler was behind the wheel.
Winkler had previously been arrested exactly one week before, on April 29, after police said officers searching him during a traffic stop found a stolen 9mm handgun in the waistband in his pants. The gun was seized, Winkler was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property and he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
When officers found Winkler on Saturday after the incident at the Hipp Building, the police department says he had two guns in his possession and some marijuana. He was again arrested — this time on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana — and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.