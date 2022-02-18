FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — A man who stepped into a rural eastern Missouri highway trying to catch his dog died after being hit by a vehicle, state officials said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened Wednesday evening on state Highway F in Ste. Genevieve County, about 7 miles east of Farmington.
Jose Reyes, 47, of Ste. Genevieve, walked onto the westbound lane of the highway around 6 p.m. while chasing his dog and was hit by a westbound minivan, patrol investigators said. Reyes died at the scene.
The patrol said a 67-year-old Farmington man was driving the minivan, which suffered minor damage and was towed from the scene.