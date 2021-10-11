Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Massac, Pope, southeastern Fulton, western Calloway, Livingston, Crittenden, Marshall, eastern Hickman, southeastern Carlisle, McCracken, Graves and northwestern Lyon Counties through 345 PM CDT... At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Golconda to 7 miles south of Lone Oak to near Cayce. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Paducah, Golconda and Joy around 310 PM CDT. Brookport around 315 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Burna, Salem, Reidland, Calvert City and Ledbetter. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 38. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 35 and 38. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 51. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH