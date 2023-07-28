A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old boy in a child abuse case that led to a change in state law is out of prison on mandatory reentry supervision after serving only part of a 10-year sentence in another abuse case.
Ronald Saunders was released on mandatory supervision last Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup.
Saunders was convicted in 2010 in the death of 2-year-old Conner Bacchus in McCracken County. Saunders was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but released after just three.
In 2017, he was convicted again in another child abuse case in Ballard County, that time pleading guilty to first-degree criminal abuse of a child and second-degree criminal abuse of a child. He was again sentenced to 10 years in prison, and he has once again been released early.
The death of Conner Bacchus led to the passage of Conner's Law in Kentucky, signed by then-Gov. Steve Beshear in 2015. The law requires a minimum sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, which includes fatal child abuse. That law also requires those convicted to serve 85% of their sentence before they can be released.