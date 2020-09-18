LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville man who fired a stray bullet that killed a 7-year-old boy has been sentenced to 70 months in prison on federal gun charges.
Wyatt Williams fired several shots while playing dice in May 2017. One bullet went into the Louisville home of Dequante Hobbs Jr., killing the child.
Williams pleaded guilty in January to possession of a firearm while addicted to or a user of a controlled substance. He apologized to the boy's family during a sentencing hearing Thursday.
The boy's mother called Williams a "menace to society" who should be kept behind bars. Prosecutors had asked for an 84-month sentence while defense attorneys requested between 33 to 41 months.
Williams has also pleaded guilty to state charges of second-degree manslaughter, wanton endangerment and receiving a stolen firearm. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for those charges.