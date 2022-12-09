PADUCAH — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife, a soldier at Fort Campbell who had been granted a Domestic Violence Order of Protection just days earlier.
On October 14, 2018, Victor E. Silvers drove from Clarksville, Tennessee to Fort Campbell, Kentucky and shot two people. One of the victims was his estranged wife Spc. Brittney Niecol Silvers, assigned to the 96th Aviation Support Battalion Fort Campbell — who he shot three times and killed at her home.
According to the release, she was granted a Domestic Violence Order of Protection against him 5 days before her death, which prevented him from legally possessing a firearm or being within 300 feet of her.
Silvers shot a second person who was in the home at the time — James Keating, who was reportedly friends with Brittney.
Wednesday, a federal jury convicted Silvers of: first-degree murder; attempted murder; domestic violence resulting in death; violation of a protective order resulting in death; possession of a firearm b y a prohibited person; and two counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
According to the release, Silvers faces a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole. Sentencing for Silvers is scheduled for February 22, 2023 and he will remain in custody until then.