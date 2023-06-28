CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale, Illinois, man convicted of first-degree murder last year was sentenced Wednesday to 88 years in prison.
The Jackson County State’s Attorney's Office says the court sentenced 26-year-old Devale L. Johnson after hearing arguments Wednesday morning through the afternoon.
Following a two-week trial, a jury convicted Johnson in September 2022, finding that the Carbondale man shot and killed Jamonte Allison Sr. on Aug. 17, 2020.
Prosecutors say Jackson will have to serve 100% of his sentence.
The investigation into the deadly shooting also led to the arrests of 32-year-old Victor Purdiman of Paducah and 25-year-old Micha Williams of Centralia.
Purdiman and Williams ultimately pleaded guilty to their involvement in the deadly shooting, prosecutors say.