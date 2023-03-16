CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A man who robbed two banks in southeast Missouri in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in federal prison.
On Oct. 30, 2020, prosecutors say Keith Lamar Dunlap robbed the Citizens Bank of Sikeston. Then, about an hour later, he robbed Citizens Bank of Charleston. In the second robbery, prosecutors say he handed a bank teller a note that read “give me all stacks of $100 and $50 or I will shoot you." Not long after the second robbery, Missouri State Highway Patrol officers and Sikeston police stopped a vehicle believed to be connected to the Charleston robbery. Dunlap was driving that car, and he was arrested.
The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri says Dunlap pleaded guilty to the robbery charge on Oct. 6, 2022. The plea agreement states that a highway patrol trooper found another threatening note in the car, along with cash taken during the robbery.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Dunlap to 15 years in federal prison. He was also sentenced to a year in prison, to be served consecutively, for violating the conditions of his supervised release in a previous bank robbery case.
The U.S. Attorney's office says Dunlap was previously convicted of robbing a bank in St. Louis County in 2013. Before that, he was convicted of robbing a bank in the city of St. Louis in 2009.