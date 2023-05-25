LYON COUNTY, KY — A 28-year-old man has died after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle on Kentucky 93 in Lyon County, state police say.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating the deadly collision. Troopers were notified about the crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, KSP says.
KSP says 67-year-old Newton Holt of Kuttawa was driving a 2002 Dodge 1500 pickup truck northbound on KY 93 when the truck hit 28-year-old Sean King of Kuttawa, who was riding a bicycle northbound.
State police say they believe glare from the sun played a role, and that Holt told investigators he didn't see King on the roadway.
King was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and troopers say Hold did not report any injuries.
In addition to state troopers, agencies that responded to the crash scene included the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the Eddyville Police Department, Lyon County EMS and the Lyon County coroner.