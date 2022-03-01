CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A man is recovering at a local hospital in southeast Missouri after authorities say his daughter's boyfriend shot him before turning the gun on himself. The alleged shooter has died, investigators say.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Marcelino J. Dominguez of Cape Girardeau shot his girlfriend's father Saturday morning, then shot himself.
Deputies responded to the scene on Estate Drive around 10:40 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found both men suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and Dominguez died of his injuries.
In a news release about the shooting, the sheriff's office says the victim is in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, and he is continuing to recover in the hospital.