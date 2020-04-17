MAYFIELD, KY -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a man driving under the influence crashed his truck into the corner of a mobile home, then hit a parked truck in the driveway.
On Thursday, Deputy Jacob Hamm was dispatched to a reckless driver complaint. Deputy Hamm says he was advised that the driver had crashed into a mobile home on Swan Road. Upon arrival, Deputy Hamm says the driver, 19-year-old Joshua West, was outside the vehicle walking around.
After speaking with witnesses, Deputy Hamm says West was speeding eastbound when he lost control of the truck. West then drove through the front yard and hit the corner of a mobile home before hitting a parked Dodge Ram in the driveway.
Deputy Hamm says the homeowners were home at the time. One of the homeowners was sitting on a couch about 15 feet away from the room that was hit, and the other homeowner was outside in the backyard about 15 to 20 feet from the parked truck.
Deputy Hamm says he spoke with West and gave him a Standardized Field Sobriety Test to determine he was under the influence.
West refused medical treatment at the scene, but was arrested and taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center to be medically cleared. He was then taken to the Graves County Jail and charged with a DUI, reckless driving, and wanton endangerment.