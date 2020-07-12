BUTLER COUNTY, MO — An 18-year-old man drowned after swinging from a rope swing into a river in southeast Missouri this weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says.
In an incident report, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old man was swinging from a rope swing along the Black River in Butler County Saturday evening. The incident happened about a quarter-mile south of County Road 608.
The man, James A. Muller began to struggle after swinging into the water. The 18 year old went under the water and did not resurface. He was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Coroner Andy Moore at 6:35 p.m.