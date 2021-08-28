LYON COUNTY, KY—Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said a Kentucky man jumped into the lake after a woman had fallen into the water.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said 67-year-old Ralph Willis, of Utica, was at Lake Barkley when a woman had fallen into the water while attempting to dock the pontoon boat at Dock 1.
Willis jumped in and helped the woman onto the dock but then went under and did not resurface.
Willis' body was recovered near the dock at 7:55 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Trigg County Rescue Squad personnel and local rescue divers assisted conservation officers at the scene.