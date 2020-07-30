GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning on KY 1710 just east of Mayfield.
The sheriff's office says a homeowner shot an alleged intruder early Wednesday morning. The suspect had to be flown to an out-of-state hospital, but the sheriff's office says his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Investigators say a homeowner called 911 around 3 a.m. Thursday to report a masked man armed with a shotgun had tried to break into his home. The homeowner said the suspect got into a small vehicle and fled the area. The homeowner called 911 again at 4:45 a.m., saying the man had returned and kicked in the door to the home. The 74-year-old homeowner told dispatchers he shot the intruder with a shotgun, and the intruder ran away.
The sheriff's office says minutes after that call, Mayfield police officers who had responded to assist with the call found 19-year-old old James Page II down the road from the home. Page had a severe shotgun wound to his arm, the sheriff's office says.
Mayfield-Graves County EMS treated Page a the scene and took him to a local hospital. He was later airlifted to an out-of-state hospital.
The sheriff's office says investigators have obtained a warrant charging page with first-degree burglary, and the homeowner is not being charged.