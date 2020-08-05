HOPKINSVILLE, KY — State police arrested a 44-year-old man in Christian County Wednesday on charges regarding material depicting child sexual abuse.
Troopers say Clinton C. Shepherd is accused of possessing materials depicting prepubescent child sexual abuse obtained online. In a news release, Kentucky State Police investigators say Shepherd was arrested following an undercover investigation by the agency's Crimes Against Children Task Force. In addition to materials investigators say they found online, KSP says equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime was seized during a search of a home in Hopkinsville on Wednesday.
Shepherd faces 19 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor on the first offense and 19 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor on the first offense. Both charges are class D felonies.
After his arrest, Shepherd was jailed in the Christian County Jail.