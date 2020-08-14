WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — A man faces multiple charges after authorities say he broke into a home in Weakley County, Tennessee, where a teenage girl was home alone.
The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says dispatchers received a 911 call about the break-in around 12:31 p.m. Friday. It happened at house on Chicken Road, east of Dresden, Tennessee. The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived seven minutes later, the suspect had already fled the scene.
The teen told investigators that the man ate food in the house, changed clothes and made the girl call someone for him. The sheriff's office says investigators recognized the phone number the girl was ordered to call as someone closely connected to a man who had fled from a deputy in a separate incident only the night before.
That man, 35-year-old Brandon Ray Stewart of Martin, Tennessee, allegedly ran away from the deputy during a traffic stop near the National Guard armory on Highway 22.
Investigators showed the girl a photo of Stewart, and the sheriff's office says she confirmed that he was the man who broke into the house.
The sheriff's office says agents with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force joined the search for Stewart, using a tracking dog. Stewart was found around 4:30 p.m. Friday, in a wooded area about half a mile from the house.
Stewart was arrested and charged with especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of less than $1,000.