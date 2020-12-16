PADUCAH — A Paducah man faces charges of assault and wanton endangerment after the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says he was involved in two crashes, fleeing the scene of each.
Around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, 46-year-old John Hallows allegedly crashed a truck into a van driving on Blandville Road, the sheriff's department says in a news release. The van was forced off the roadway in the collision, but the sheriff's office says the woman driving it was uninjured.
Investigators say Hallows fled the scene of that crash, only to crash into a second van in the 600 block of Massac Church Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman trapped inside the van. The two — Dawn and William Carroll of Paducah — were removed from the vehicle by mechanical means and taken by ambulance to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. Deputies say William Carroll was later transferred to an out-of-state hospital.
Deputies found an unoccupied black Dodge pickup truck in the yard of a home at the scene of the crash. A witness told them a white man got out of the truck and ran away from the scene.
After getting a physical description of the man from the witness, deputies began searching for the suspect. A sheriff's office K-9 led deputies to a nearby pond, where investigators say they found Hallows.
The sheriff's office claims Hallows wouldn't comply with the deputies' commands, and he was eventually captured by the K-9.
Hallows is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, driving under the influence of alcohol with aggravating circumstances, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and various traffic offenses.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says it was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police troopers, Paducah Police Department officers, Lone Oak Fire Department firefighters, Mercy Regional EMS responders, and Jackson Purchase Energy personnel.