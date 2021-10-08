MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An overnight traffic stop evolved into a pursuit involving two law enforcement agencies.
It happened after 12 a.m. Friday. Kentucky State Police investigators say Jeffrey Bradford was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 45 in McCracken County.
Troopers say he sped off into the Lone Oak community, and the McCracken County Sheriff's Department took over the pursuit.
Bradford ended up crashing his truck and allegedly attempted to run away. But, he was ultimately captured and taken into custody.
Bradford faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest, fleeing and evading law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.