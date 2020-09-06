CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police officers conducting surveillance outside a Cape Girardeau, Missouri, church arrested a man who they say broke into the house of worship.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says it coordinated the surveillance operation at St. James AME Church in response to recent church burglaries in the area. The police department says an officer saw a man approach the west alleyway of the building around 3 a.m. Thursday, break a window and go inside.
As the officer quietly approached the area, the police department says he saw the suspect searching through the church's basement with a flashlight. More officers arrived, and they eventually found the man hiding in a utility closet inside the church basement.
The police department says the man was later identified as Danny Lee Warren III, who is from the Cape Girardeau area. Warren was arrested, officers searched him. The department says the officers found methamphetamine and "contraband."
Warren was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. He was jailed in the Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail, and a cash-only bond was set at $20,000.