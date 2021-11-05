MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man faces multiple charges after the sheriff's office says he tried to fight a deputy Friday afternoon.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the incident began when a deputy stopped a car in the 1200 block of Caldwell Street in Paducah.
The sheriff's office says the man behind the wheel — Timothy McNeal — tried to punch the deputy before trying to flee the scene.
The deputy used a shock device to subdue McNeal, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies say they searched McNeal and found a large plastic bag of pills in his pocket. The sheriff's office says investigators believe the pills contain fentanyl. His car was also searched, and deputies say they found a gun inside. The sheriff's office says McNeal is not allowed to have a gun because of a previous felony conviction.
The sheriff's office also claims McNeal was under the influence of alcohol when he was arrested.
McNeal was jailed in the McCracken County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, third-degree assault, firearm enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a felon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offenses.