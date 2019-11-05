PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he shot at someone in an alley behind a local church.
The Paducah Police Department says 20-year-old William Moore fired several shots at a man in the alley behind the Church of the Nazarene Family Center on Adams Street. One of the rounds hit the church building.
Multiple people in the drive-through line of a neighboring fast food restaurant saw the incident and identified Moore by his first name, according to a police department news release.
When officers found Moore near where the shots were fired, he allegedly led them on a brief foot chase before he was apprehended. The news release says officers found a handgun in a trash can Moore ran past during the chase, and the gun matched the caliber of shell casings found at the scene.
Moore is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.