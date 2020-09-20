GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man faces a drug trafficking charge in Graves County after sheriff's deputies conducting a traffic stop say they found marijuana and other items in his car.
A deputy pulled over Larry Higgins Jr. around 1:19 a.m. Sunday on Highway 94 in Lynnville. The sheriff's office alleges that further investigation led deputies to uncover marijuana, oxycodone and ecstasy. A photo the law enforcement agency provided with a news release about the arrest also shows cash and a digital scale.
Higgins was charged with trafficking less than 8 ounces of marijuana on the first offense, first-degree possession of opiates on the first offense, first-degree possession of an unspecified drug on the first offense, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, speeding 25 mph over the speed limit and driving without an operator's license.