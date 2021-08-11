CARBONDALE, IL — A man faces a weapons charge in connection to a Tuesday shooting in Carbondale, Illinois, police say. One person was injured in the shooting, and two vehicles were damaged.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting around 7:12 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Cindy and Wall streets. Police say they were told the people involved in the incident ran from the scene.
A friend of the person who was shot took that individual to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, and the police department says the injury was not life threatening.
The police department says 22-year-old Aarion P. Haskins of Carbondale was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
In a news release about the arrest, the police department, the shooting is connected to "a dispute amongst acquaintances and there is not any further suspect information to provide at this time."
However, police say their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.