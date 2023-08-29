CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Murray, Kentucky, man was served with an arrest warrant Tuesday on drug trafficking charges, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office said 33-year-old Mitchell Saddoris of Murray is charged with first-degree trafficking in 2 grams or more of methamphetamine on the first offense and trafficking in carfentanil on the first offense.
In a news release about the arrest, the sheriff's office said its investigation into Saddoris began with a traffic stop on June 6. Over the course of the investigation, the sheriff's office said detectives seized more than 100.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 82 fentanyl pills, small plastic bags and other items associated with drug sales.
The sheriff's office released a photo Tuesday showing bags of drugs on a scale, syringes and blue pills it said were seized during the investigation.
Calloway County deputies served Saddoris with an arrest warrant Tuesday at the Marshall County Jail, where he is being held on drug-related charges in a separate case. Before he was arrested, the sheriff's office said Saddoris was out on bond related to three other drug-related court cases in Daviess County, Kentucky.
The sheriff's office said Saddoris is expected to be transported to the Calloway County Jail in the future.