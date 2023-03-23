GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 61-year-old man is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years after threatening the mother of a girl he was convicted of sexually abusing, the Graves County Attorney's Office says.
According to a Thursday release from the Office of Richie Kemp, John Williams was convicted in 2020 of sexually abusing a young girl several years prior. The child's abuse came to light, the release explains, after the girl participated in a sexual education class at school — resulting in a conversation with her mother about the differences between "good" and "bad" touches. Shortly after, the girl disclosed what Williams had done to her, the release explains.
"It is so critical to note that this child’s abuse came to light after a sexual education course in school and a conversation initiated by a concerned parent. Parents and teachers now, more than ever, keep talking and keeping listening to your children," attorney Richie Kemp urged in the release.
The GCCAO says the girl, who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 17, was a hero. "That little girl courageously took the stand and faced her abuser. She was remarkably brave and incredibly well spoken," the release reads.
On November 9, 2020 — a mere four days after his conviction in the sexual abuse case — Williams reportedly sent a threatening postcard to the girl's mother.
In the card, Williams threatened to reveal the mother's personal information (social security number, address, date of birth, etc.); threateningly wrote that "we all get what we deserve;" and told the mother to "give the kids a big hug and kiss" from him, in reference to the girl he was just convicted of abusing.
This postcard was reportedly the subject of his recent trial, in which he was convicted of retaliating against a participant in a legal process and being a persistent felony offender. The GCCAO says the jury is recommending the maximum penalty of 20 years, which would run consecutively to his previous 20-year sentence.
In light of the girl's untimely death in January 2023, Kemp says previous Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Aimee Clymer-Hancock sent him a heartfelt message, which read:
“[The victim’s mother] is one of the strongest mothers I know, and I will always remember her daughter’s bravery and sweet spirit. I have presented her daughter’s story to train law enforcement officers across the western part of the state on how to investigate cases just like hers. Even though I never use her daughter’s name, her courage is actively inspiring law enforcement to protect precious children! She will never be forgotten!”